MENU
Lunchtime Shimmy classes are now ONLINE Wednesdays & Fridays 12:00 PM!
Bright Star World Dance - 108 High Street, Portland ME - Corner of High & Spring
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|12:45 PM
Ballet Basics
Drop-in via Zoom
Rosa Noreen
|12:00 PM
Lunchtime Shimmy
Drop-in via Zoom
Rosa Noreen
|12:00 PM
Lunchtime Shimmy
Drop-in via Zoom
Rosa Noreen
Spend your lunch hour shimmying! This upbeat 50-minute class will help you shake the mid-week stress. Classes are ongoing via Zoom. Join us this week!
NOTE: During this COVID-19 era, all classes are online via Zoom!
Bright Star World Dance is located in the Arts District at 108 High Street, Portland ME, at the corner of High and Spring. Look for the dark green door set back from the street next to the Little Tap House Restaurant. Get directions here.
Energize your week. Learn basic belly dance movements to upbeat music and shake the mid-week stress! Open to people of all levels and genders, ages 14+.
No experience necessary! Start any time.
People of all genders, backgrounds, and body types are welcome, ages 14+. Come learn to move in a wonderful new way. Total beginners are welcome!
"I leave my beginner class with huge amounts of joy and happiness after diving into a different culture, success at even baby steps toward being able to shimmy and swirl and play zills with a wonderful group of new friends." — Cathy R., student
Yoga or exercise clothing is best. Bare feet or indoor-only dance shoes like ballet or jazz shoes work well. Tie a scarf around your hips and you're ready to shimmy!
Six-class cards are good for 8 weeks, so you can miss two classes without having your card expire. And you can rejoin the class with a new card or drop in at any time!
REGISTRATION POLICY: