Lunchtime Shimmy classes are now ONLINE Wednesdays & Fridays 12:00 PM!


Lunchtime Shimmy Beginner Belly Dance Class

Bright Star World Dance - 108 High Street, Portland ME - Corner of High & Spring

Energize your Week
Upbeat Beginner Belly Dance Fitness Class

Spend your lunch hour shimmying! This upbeat 50-minute class will help you shake the mid-week stress. Classes are ongoing via Zoom. Join us this week!

  • Lunchtime Shimmy - Wednesdays & Fridays, 12:00-12:50 PM
  • Drop in OR get a 6-class card good for 8 weeks!
Location

NOTE: During this COVID-19 era, all classes are online via Zoom!

Bright Star World Dance is located in the Arts District at 108 High Street, Portland ME, at the corner of High and Spring. Look for the dark green door set back from the street next to the Little Tap House Restaurant. Get directions here.


About Lunchtime Shimmy

Energize your week. Learn basic belly dance movements to upbeat music and shake the mid-week stress! Open to people of all levels and genders, ages 14+.

No experience necessary! Start any time.


Who Should Join This Class?

People of all genders, backgrounds, and body types are welcome, ages 14+. Come learn to move in a wonderful new way. Total beginners are welcome!



"I leave my beginner class with huge amounts of joy and happiness after diving into a different culture, success at even baby steps toward being able to shimmy and swirl and play zills with a wonderful group of new friends." — Cathy R., student

What Should I Wear?

Yoga or exercise clothing is best. Bare feet or indoor-only dance shoes like ballet or jazz shoes work well. Tie a scarf around your hips and you're ready to shimmy!


What if I miss a class?

REGISTRATION POLICY:

  • ENVIRONMENT: A warm and supportive environment is cultivated to ensure that students are able to learn and grow. Encouragement and respect for each student's personal journey is paramount. People of all genders are welcome, ages 14+.
  • TIMING: Classes start promptly. Please arrive 5-10 minutes early so you can change, sign in, and warm up. If you are more than 5 minutes late, please schedule a make-up class. The warm-up is important for safe movement.
  • WHAT TO WEAR: Yoga or exercise clothing is ideal. Abdomen can be covered or uncovered. Bare feet are welcome, or indoor-only dance shoes like ballet or jazz shoes. Jingly hip scarves are available to borrow or to buy.
  • TUITION: Class tuition is non-refundable. Full cards are transferable to another student. Partial cards are not transferable.
  • YOUR INFORMATION: Privacy is important. Your information will never be sold or shared.

