NOTE: During this COVID-19 era, all classes are online via Zoom!

Bright Star World Dance is located in the Arts District at 108 High Street, Portland ME, at the corner of High and Spring. Look for the dark green door set back from the street next to the Little Tap House Restaurant. Get directions here.

Energize your week. Learn basic belly dance movements to upbeat music and shake the mid-week stress! Open to people of all levels and genders, ages 14+.

No experience necessary! Start any time.

Who Should Join This Class?

People of all genders, backgrounds, and body types are welcome, ages 14+. Come learn to move in a wonderful new way. Total beginners are welcome!

"I leave my beginner class with huge amounts of joy and happiness after diving into a different culture, success at even baby steps toward being able to shimmy and swirl and play zills with a wonderful group of new friends." — Cathy R., student

What Should I Wear?

Yoga or exercise clothing is best. Bare feet or indoor-only dance shoes like ballet or jazz shoes work well. Tie a scarf around your hips and you're ready to shimmy!

What if I miss a class?

Six-class cards are good for 8 weeks, so you can miss two classes without having your card expire. And you can rejoin the class with a new card or drop in at any time!

